Houthis threaten to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

On Wednesday, the leader of Yemen's Houthis, who have close ties to Iran, warned that they would launch missiles at U.S. warships if the United States became more involved in their internal matters or took any action against Yemen.

Published December 20,2023
The head of Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday his group would start firing missiles at U.S. warships if Washington got more involved in its affairs or targeted Yemen.

Abdel-Malek al-Houthi also warned other countries not to get involved in a multinational operation launched by the U.S. on Tuesday to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea after a surge in Houthi attacks on vessels.

If the United States gets more involved, the Houthis "will not stand idly by and will target them and their battleships and interests with missiles," Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said in a televised speech.