Turkish airstrikes destroy 14 terror targets in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes destroyed 14 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq on Wednesday, with many terrorists "neutralized," according to Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.

"Our Air Forces struck 14 targets in the Gara, Hakurk and Qandil regions in northern Iraq used by the separatist terrorist organization," the ministry said on X, releasing a statement on the platform about the strikes which took place at 7 p.m. Türkiye time (1600GMT).

The targets that the airstrikes hit consisted of "caves, shelters, bunkers, and storehouses," according to the statement, adding that senior terrorists were "assessed" to be present in some of them.

They were carried out to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq by neutralizing members of the PKK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the legitimate self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement added.

Turkish-made munitions were used as much as possible, it also noted.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," said the statement.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













