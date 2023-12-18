Suns rally from 16-point deficit, upend Wizards

The Phoenix Suns rallied from a 16-point deficit and outscored the visiting Washington Wizards 31-19 in the fourth quarter en route to a 112-108 win Sunday.

Devin Booker shot 4 of 6 from the floor and scored 11 of his 27 points in the final period, helping to ignite Phoenix's rally on the offensive end. The Suns defense held Washington to 7-of-27 shooting in the quarter as Phoenix flipped a nearly game-long deficit into a lead down the stretch.

The Suns outpaced the Wizards 24-8 through the first 8:36 of the final quarter to take an eight-point lead. Washington fought back with a 9-2 run, capped on a Daniel Gafford put-back with 42 seconds remaining that pulled the Wizards to within a point.

Gafford buoyed Washington with his career night, recording personal bests of 26 points and 17 rebounds.

Kevin Durant, who finished with a game-high 28 points, shot just 1 of 5 in the closing period. The lone field goal came at a critical juncture, however, as he dunked off a Booker assist and was fouled by Gafford, converting a three-point play that put away the win for Phoenix.

Washington came in seeking its first consecutive wins of the season and appeared headed in that direction with a double-digit lead for much of the second and third quarters.

Tyus Jones, coming off a triple-double in the Wizards' win over Washington, went for 22 points and dished 11 assists. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out, and Jordan Poole contributed 14 points.

Poole shot just 2 of 9 from 3-point range, however, and the Wizards finished 14 of 46 from deep.

Phoenix shot only 7 of 31 from outside, including 3 of 11 from Booker, but the Suns outshot the Wizards from the floor overall, 41 of 90 to 39 of 95 and 23 of 30 at the free-throw line to Washington's 16 of 20.

Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 13 points and fellow reserve Drew Eubanks added 12 points for the Suns. Jordan Goodwin scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists.

Booker distributed eight assists for the Suns.





