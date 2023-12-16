Juventus miss chance to go top spot in Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa as Federico Chiesa's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Albert Gudmundsson after the break, leaving the visitors a point off top spot in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, who visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa are 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors took the lead after 28 minutes thanks to Chiesa, who made no mistake from the penalty spot after being brought down by goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Genoa levelled three minutes into the second half after a fine passing build-up left Gudmundsson with an opportunity in front of goal to fire past keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus came close to a last-minute winner but Martinez made a brilliant save to keep out Bremer's close-range effort after a corner.









