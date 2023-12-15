TURKISH FOOTBALLER YAZICI’S HOUSE ROBBED DURING LILLES CONFERENCE LEAGUE MATCH

Turkish player Yusuf Yazici's house was robbed during a Thursday UEFA Conference League match between Lille and KI Klaksvik at the Decathlon Arena in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, the L'Equipe newspaper reported.

The 26-year-old had netted a goal in the match, which was won by Lille 3-0.

Luxury watches, clothing, and leather goods were said to be stolen.

This is the second time the Turkish forward has been the victim of a burglary since his arrival at Lille in 2019.

Yazici, a pure Trabzonspor product, moved to the French club in 2019 for his first overseas experience. He has scored 23 goals and produced 12 assists in 113 club appearances.