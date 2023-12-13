Copenhagen beat Galatasaray 1-0 to progress in Champions League

Lukas Lerager scored a second-half goal and was sent off as FC Copenhagen reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in over a decade as they defeated Galatasaray 1-0 at home on Tuesday to secure second spot in Group A.

The Danish champions finished with eight points, eight behind runaway group winners Bayern Munich, who beat Manchester United 1-0 to leave the English side bottom on four points, one behind Galatasaray.

After a dull first half, Copenhagen took the lead in the 58th minute from an attack down the left with Elias Achouri feeding Lerager for a close-range finish.

Lerager was later sent off for collecting his second yellow card, but the win sent the Danish side through to the knockout stages for the first time since the 2010/11 season, while Galatasaray drop into the knockout round playoffs of the Europa League.







