Turkish football referee physically attacked by club president

Turkish top-tier club MKE Ankaragücü's president Faruk Koca physically attacked referee Halil Umut Meler after his side's draw against Çaykur Rizespor on Monday.

Following the match's conclusion, Koca entered the field and punched Meler in the face.

Meler fell to the ground, prompting security personnel to surround him.

Following the incident, managers tried to calm down Koca, who felt faint after his violent action on the field. The severity of the situation prompted the need for medical attention.

Meler was taken to the referee's room under intense security measures shortly after receiving medical treatment.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Ankaragücü fans supported Koca and cheered.

Some of them entered the field from the stands, prompting security guards to intervene.

The Turkish Super Lig clash between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor ended with a 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium.

In the 50th minute, Ankaragücü were down to 10 men as Ali Sowe received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Çaykur Rizespor rescued a late draw with a close-range goal from Adolfo Gaich.

In the 95th minute, Çaykur Rizespor's Emirhan Topçu received a red card.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that Koca was receiving treatment at a hospital under police supervision, adding that "detention procedures will be carried out after the treatment."

Yerlikaya also said that two other individuals who kicked Meler in the head during the incident were detained on the instructions of the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

TURKISH PRESIDENT CONDEMNS ATTACK ON REFEREE



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attack on the referee.

"I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragücü vs. Çaykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery," he said on X.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," Erdoğan added.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak also condemned the attack, saying on X that "we do not want to see these images on our fields, which do not suit the spirit of sports and Turkish football."

Executives of the Turkish Football Federation Board also decided to hold an extraordinary meeting due to the attack.

















