Legendary defender Chiellini retires from football at 39

Legendary Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.

"You have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life. You have been my everything. With you I have travelled a unique and unforgettable path," Chiellini said on X, posting a video with some of his biggest career moments.

"But now it is time to start new chapters, face new challenges, and write further important and exciting pages of life," he added.

Chiellini reached the UEFA Champions League Final twice, in 2015 and 2017.

Playing 117 matches for Italy, he helped lead the Azzurri to win the 2020 European Championship, in which he was recognized as the Defender of the Tournament.









