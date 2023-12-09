MURIELS LAST-GASP STRIKE GIVES ATALANTA 3-2 HOME WIN OVER MILAN

 Contact Us
Muriel's last-gasp strike gives Atalanta 3-2 home win over Milan

In a thrilling Serie A match on Saturday, Atalanta secured a 3-2 win against AC Milan at home. The winning goal came in added time from substitute Luis Muriel, who capitalized on a double by striker Ademola Lookman. Milan's chances were further hindered when defender Davide Calabria received his second yellow card just two minutes before the decisive goal.

Published December 09,2023
Atalanta snatched a 3-2 victory at home to AC Milan thanks to a goal in added time from substitute Luis Muriel after a double from striker Ademola Lookman in Serie A on Saturday.

Muriel struck in the 95th minute after Milan defender Davide Calabria was dismissed for a second booking two minutes earlier.

Milan remain third on 29 points, seven points adrift of leaders Juventus, who beat visiting champions Napoli 1-0 on Friday, and six behind Inter Milan. Atalanta are seventh on 23.

Lookman had opened the scoring for the hosts with a right-foot shot from a central area that deflected off Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and flew past goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 38th.

Milan equalised just before the break with Olivier Giroud's superb header from a corner for his eighth league goal of the season.

Lookman netted his second 10 minutes after the interval with a clinical finish from Charles De Ketelaere's cross-field pass. However, Milan made it 2-2 through Luka Jovic's left-foot finish from Christian Pulisic's cross into the box in the 80th.

But in stoppage time Calabria had to leave the field after being shown a second yellow card and shortly afterwards Muriel, who came on in the 82nd minute, gave Atalanta the win.