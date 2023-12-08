Greek hooligans seriously injure officer, Super League games off

A Greek police officer was hit by a flare and is seriously injured after clashes between sports hooligans and police in Piraeus late on Thursday.



According to the hospital on Friday, the 31-year-old man's life is in danger.



The riots took place around a sports hall during the volleyball match between Olympiakos Piraeus and Panathinaikos Athens. Police arrested more than 400 rioters and tried to identify the perpetrators, Greek radio (ERT) reported on Friday. The match was abandoned.



Supporters of the two big Greek clubs are enemies in other sports too such as football.



The top Greek football league, the Super League, has also been rocked by fan violence of late.



Two referees were threatened at the beginning of the week so the referees' association decided not to appoint any officials this weekend. The Superliga then postponed the matchday.



The background to the hooliganism is disputes between shipowners and other entrepreneurs who own the most important teams.



The media accuse the owners of the teams of being partly responsible for the riots because they do not exert a moderating influence on fans.



The police have also identified links between the rioters and criminal organizations.











