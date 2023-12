Barcelona earn narrow win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga

Barcelona secured a narrow win over Atletico Madrid in week 15 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Joao Felix scored the winner from close range in the 28th minute, assisted by Raphinha at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Third-place Barcelona increased their points to 34 while Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, are fourth with 31 points.

First-place Real Madrid and second-place Girona have collected 38 points each in 15 matches.