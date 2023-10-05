Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski sprains left ankle

Barcelona's Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski lies on the pitch after a fall during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 2 group H football match between FC Porto and FC Barcelona at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 4, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Spanish powerhouse Barcelona said striker Robert Lewandowski, who was taken off with an injury during their Wednesday's game with Porto, has sprained his left ankle.

"Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has a left ankle sprain," the Catalan giants said in a statement on Thursday. "He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

Lewandowski sustained the injury around the 21st-minute mark. He tried to carry on, but ended up making way for Ferran Torres in the 34th minute. The match was won by Barcelona 1-0.

The Polish veteran has scored six goals and given four assists in his 10 appearances so far this season.