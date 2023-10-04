Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-2 in Champions League

Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-2 in a UEFA Champions League group match Tuesday in Italy thanks to an unfortunate own goal by the Naples club's goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard scored the opening goal for Napoli in the 19th minute at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior leveled in the 27th minute for Real Madrid.

The Whites took a 2-1 lead after their English star Jude Bellingham scored in the 34th minute.

Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored from the penalty spot to level the match in the 54th minute.

Real Madrid waited for at least 20 minutes for the winning goal.

Napoli goalkeeper Meret scored an own goal. Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde sent a long-range missile which was deflected by Meret into his own net.

The Spanish team have six points in two matches to lead Group C.

Second-place Napoli and third-place Braga have three points each.

Union Berlin are fourth without a point.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE



Group A

Manchester United - Galatasaray: 2-3

Copenhagen - Bayern Munich: 1-2

Group B

Lens - Arsenal: 2-1

PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla: 2-2

Group C

Union Berlin - Braga: 2-3

Napoli - Real Madrid: 2-3

Group D

Salzburg - Real Sociedad: 0-2

Inter Milan - Benfica: 1-0