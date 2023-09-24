News Sports Darwin Nunez on target again as Liverpool topple West Ham at Anfield

Published September 24,2023

Darwin Nunez's evolution into a genuine number nine for Liverpool continues as his brilliant fourth goal of the season proved vital in securing a 3-1 home victory over West Ham.



The Uruguay international scored in back-to-back games for the first time since February as Jürgen Klopp's side made it five successive Premier League wins to move into outright second spot, behind champions Manchester City, with Arsenal and Tottenham drawing at the Emirates.



Captain Virgil van Dijk had spoken of the 24-year-old turning his potential into quality after the midweek Europa League win over LASK, in which Nunez scored a penalty but could have had a couple of others.



His rasping 60th-minute volley from an exquisite Alexis Mac Allister lofted pass restored their lead after Jarrod Bowen's diving header in the first half had cancelled out Mohamed Salah's penalty, his 12 goal in his last 13 appearances at Anfield.



Substitute Diogo Jota made the points safe late on as Liverpool scored at least three goals in their opening three home league games for only the second time in the last 43 years.



But it was Nunez who caught the eye with his improving integration into a team which for so long played with a false nine in Roberto Firmino.









