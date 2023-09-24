Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US government shutdown

President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed "a small group of extreme Republicans" for a budget impasse that has placed the US government a week away from a shutdown, urging the lawmakers to solve the issue.

Speaking at a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner, Biden said he and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy had previously agreed on government spending levels.

"Now a small group of extreme Republicans don't want to live up to the deal so now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price," he said.

A shutdown would harm food safety, cancer research and children's programs, Biden said, adding that ensuring that the government is funded is one of the core functions of congress.

" t's time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do. Let's get this done," he said.

Biden also cast his 2024 campaign against likely Republican challenger former President Donald Trump as a battle against political extremism.

"I wish I could say our threat to democracy ended with our victory in 2020 but it didn't," Biden said. "Our democracy is still at stake, don't kid yourself."





