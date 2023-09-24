News Europe Polish leader Andrzej Duda promises Ukraine help with grain transit amid dispute

Poland remains ready to help export grain from Ukraine to global markets outside of Europe despite an ongoing dispute over access to the Polish market, according to President Andrzej Duda.



Duda, a conservative nationalist, defended his government's decision to maintain a ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain in Poland. Speaking in a Sunday interview with broadcaster TVP1, he said radical measures were necessary to support Poland's farmers and agricultural market.



But Duda said that the country would do everything possible to ensure as much Ukrainian grain could be transported through Poland to reach the poorest countries in the world, where Duda said it is most needed.



He said special transport corridors could be used to move grain from neighbouring Ukraine to export ports.



Poland is in the midst of election campaigns, with Duda's national conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) trying to score gains.



The European Commission has decided to phase out trade restrictions on the sale of Ukrainian grain in the European Union, of which Poland is a member.



Duda on Sunday criticized the EU decision, saying it would harm countries that neighbour Ukraine.



Recently, Poland and Ukraine had been at odds over Ukrainian grain imports, with leaders in both countries making serious accusations in the dispute.



Warsaw declared that it would limit further arms deliveries to Ukraine and said it would not tolerate further "insults" from Kiev.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to calm tensions on Saturday during a stopover in Lublin, Poland. Zelensky said that the challenges in relations between the two countries are nothing compared to the strength that exists between the two peoples.



Zelensky thanked Poland for its extensive support during Ukraine's fight against Russia's ongoing invasion.









