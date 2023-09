Turkish wrestler Ali Cengiz bagged the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, on Sunday.

"What a world-title run for Ali CENGIZ," United World Wrestling said on Instagram.

Cengiz, 27, defeated David Losonczi from Hungary 8-7 in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships, which began on Sept. 16, will conclude on Sunday.