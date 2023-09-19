Galatasaray to take on FC Copenhagen in Champions League Group A opening game

Galatasaray will face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League Group A opening game in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. local time (1645GMT) at the Rams Park.

It will be Galatasaray's 309th match in the European competitions. They have won 111 matches, finished 82 matches with a draw and lost 115 matches in 308 European games.

They netted 413 goals and conceded 453 goals in the European matches.



Galatasaray will compete in the group stage of the Champions League for the 17th time. The Lions passed the UEFA Champions League qualifications 10 times and participated directly in the group stage seven times.

The Yellow Reds failed to pass their last four Champions League group stages in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020.