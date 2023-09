News Sports Djokovic defeats Medvedev to win record-equalling 24th grand slam

Djokovic defeats Medvedev to win record-equalling 24th grand slam

Novak Djokovic secured his 24th grand slam title and became the oldest US Open champion in the Open era with a hard-fought victory over Daniil Medvedev. The 36-year-old Serbian, who regained the world number one ranking, defeated third-seeded Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to claim his fourth Flushing Meadows crown.

DPA SPORTS Published September 11,2023 Subscribe

Novak Djokovic secured his 24th grand slam title and became the oldest US Open champion in the Open era after a gruelling victory over Daniil Medvedev.



The 36-year-old Serbian, who is back to world number one, beat third seed Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 for a fourth Flushing Meadows crown.



The match hinged on a marathon second set lasting 104 minutes, which was longer than both players' entire first-round matches.