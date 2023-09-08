Bogdanovic-led Serbia beat Canada to reach FIBA Basketball World Cup final

Serbia qualified for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup final with a 95-86 win against Canada on Friday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, a Serbian shooting guard, was his team's top scorer with 23 points in a semifinal clash at Manila Mall Of Asia Arena in the Philippines.

Serbia, the 2014 World Cup silver medalists, were on a 52-39 lead before the halftime break. They generally controlled the third and the fourth quarter to book their place in Sunday's final.

Serbia's Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov scored 16 points each to help their nation against Canada. Milutinov also grabbed 10 rebounds to post a double-double.

Canada's highest scorer was RJ Barrett as the New York Knicks small forward racked up 23 points.

Dillon Brooks had 16 points for Canada, and his compatriot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA, tallied 15 points and nine assists to miss a double-double.

In the final, Serbia will play against either the US or Germany.

The US vs. Germany game will start at 1240GMT on Friday.

Canada will be on the court for a bronze medal on Sunday.



