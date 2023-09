Türkiye defeated Serbia in a five-set epic match to win the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship title on Sunday.

Turkish women's team won the final with the sets of 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 13-15 at Brussels' Palais 12.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Türkiye on winning the trophy.