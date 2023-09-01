News Sports João Palhinha transfer to Bayern Munich falls through - report

João Palhinha transfer to Bayern Munich falls through - report

The transfer deal for João Palhinha to Bayern Munich reportedly fell through because his current club, Fulham, did not agree to the final sale. This decision came after they were unable to secure a replacement before finalizing the deal.

DPA SPORTS Published September 01,2023 Subscribe

Midfielder João Palhinha completed his medical checks at Bayern Munich, but the transfer has fallen through, according to broadcasters Sky Sport and Sport1 on Friday.



His current club Fulham didn't agree on a final sale after they failed to line-up a replacement before agreeing to the deal, the reports said.



The transfer window in Germany closed at 6 pm (1600 GMT).



Broadcasters Sky Sport had earlier posted a video on the online platform X, previously known as Twitter, showing Palhinha at Bayern's training centre and holding a jersey of the German record champions.



The Portugal international would be a request from coach Thomas Tuchel and Fulham were reportedly asking for more than €50 million ($53.3 million) for him.







