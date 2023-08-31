UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw tomorrow

In the draw, the pots will be determined based on the clubs' rankings in UEFA, and teams from the same country cannot be drawn into the same group.

Group winners will advance directly to the Round of 16. The teams that finish as runners-up in the Europa League groups and the third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League groups will compete in the play-off round for a spot in the Round of 16.

In the UEFA Europa Conference League, teams will also be placed in eight groups of four.

Teams from the same country cannot be in the same group.

Group winners will secure their spot in the Round of 16 directly. The teams that finish second in their groups will compete in the play-offs of the Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League against the third-placed teams from the Europa League groups to secure a place in the Round of 16.In both tournaments, the group matches will start on September 21 and conclude on December 14.