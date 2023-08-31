TURKISH NATIONAL WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TEAM ADVANCES TO SEMIFINALS OF 2023 CEV EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Turkish National Women's Volleyball Team advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 CEV European Championship by defeating Poland 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinal match held in the capital of Belgium, Brussels, the national team won the first set 25-23 after trailing behind, taking a 1-0 lead with Vargas' effective play. In the second set, while trailing 21-18, the national team managed to catch up with an important streak led by Ebrar Karakurt's serves. With 6 consecutive points, they took a 24-21 lead, and they finished the set with Vargas' spike, securing a 2-0 advantage with a 25-22 score.

In the third set, after reaching a substantial lead starting from the 10th point, the "Filenin Sultanları" (Sultans of the Net) completely took control and won the set 25-18, and the match 3-0, advancing to the semifinals where they will face Italy.

The Turkish National Women's Volleyball Team has reached the semifinals of the European Championship for the 5th consecutive time. Having previously reached the semifinals in 2003 and 2011, Türkiye's national team has now made it to the semifinals in the last 5 tournaments: 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

With 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the European Championships, Türkiye, entering the tournament as the number 1 in the FIVB rankings, is only 2 wins away from securing the gold medal. The Turkish team will face Italy, the defending European champion, in the semifinals on September 1st, Friday.

Having won the European Championship 3 times in its history, with the last one being in 2021, Italy has come to the semifinals by winning all 7 of its matches without dropping a set. Italy defeated Spain in the Round of 16 and France in the quarterfinals, both with a 3-0 score.

Türkiye faced Italy twice in this year's FIVB Nations League and won both matches with a 3-0 score, without dropping a set.