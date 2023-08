The play-off round second-leg matches of the most significant club-level tournament in European football have concluded with 3 games.

Here are the results of the second-leg matches along with the scores from the first leg:

AEK (Greece) - Royal Antwerp (Belgium): 1-2 (0-1)

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Rakow (Poland): 1-1 (1-0)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Rangers (Scotland): 5-1 (2-2)