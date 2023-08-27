Barcelona fight back to win 4-3 at Villarreal

La Liga champions Barcelona fought back from 3-2 down to claim a dramatic 4-3 victory at Villarreal on Sunday.



Barca had led 2-0 early on after strikes from Gavi and Frenkie de Jong but they were stunned when the hosts hit back to lead at the Ceramica Stadium through Juan Foyth, Alexander Sorloth and Alex Baena.



The Catalan giants were not to be denied, however, as substitute Ferran Torres levelled the contest after 68 minutes and Robert Lewandowski secured the points three minutes later.



Nacho Vidal scored an injury-time winner as Osasuna grabbed a 2-1 win at Valencia. Hugo Duro had looked like claiming a point for the hosts at the Mestalla when he cancelled out Aimar Oroz's first-half penalty 10 minutes from time.



Reims maintained their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 as they climbed to third with a 3-1 win at Montpellier. Teddy Teuma struck twice with Yunis Abdelhamid also on the scoresheet.



Clermont remain without a point after a 1-0 home loss to Metz.











