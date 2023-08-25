Turkish teams take the stage in Europe

Galatasaray secured an important advantage by defeating Norwegian team Molde 3-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round with a last-minute goal.

In the 8th minute of the match, Galatasaray couldn't prevent Martin Ellingsen's goal from a corner, falling behind.

After the 20th minute of the game, Galatasaray balanced the game and equalized with a free-kick goal from Sergio Oliveira in the 25th minute.

In the 29th minute, Mauro Icardi's goal put the yellow-red team ahead with a score of 2-1 at halftime.

Molde once again started the second half quickly. The home team managed to equalize 2-2 with Kristoffer Haugen's goal in the 56th minute of the match.