Turkish football club Fenerbahçe on Thursday said they have reached a transfer agreement in principle with Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The Dinamo Zagreb goalie arrived in Istanbul for health checks and further transfer negotiations, according to a statement by the Istanbul team. The 28-year-old was greeted by club officials at the airport.

Livakovic, who was appreciated by many with his performance in Croatia, has won six Croatian league titles with the Zagreb club.