Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani becomes the new FIBA president

According to the statement by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), during the FIBA Congress in the capital city of the Philippines, Manila, Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani was unanimously elected as the new president of FIBA, replacing Hamane Niang.

Al Thani had been serving as the FIBA Vice President since 2019 and as the FIBA Asia President since 2002. After being elected as the FIBA president, Al Thani stated, "Taking on this responsibility is a great honor for me, for my country Qatar, and for our continent Asia."