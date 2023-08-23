FIFPRO condemns Rubiales kissing incident and calls for ethics probe

The international players' union FIFPRO has joined the criticism on the conduct of Spanish federation RFEF president Luis Rubiales at the women's World Cup victory ceremony and called for an ethics probe.



FIFPRO said in a statement on Wednesday it was "calling for immediate action to address the conduct of Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales and is calling for investigation of his actions under FIFA's code of ethics.



"We reiterate that it was deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility.



"Uninitiated and uninvited physical approaches towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context, and especially not when they are put in a position of vulnerability by a person who holds a position of power over them in their workplace," FIFRO insisted.



Rubiales had kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the victory ceremony in Sydney on Sunday, after Spain won the trophy for the first time 1-0 over England.



The incident caused a storm, Rubiales later apologized but Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that was not good enough.



"What we saw was an unacceptable gesture but Mr Rubiales' apologies are also not enough and are not even adequate, and therefore he has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw in the media," Sánchez said on Tuesday.



The RFEF has called an extraordinary assembly for Friday to look into the affair.



A statement late Thursday said: "The Royal Spanish Football Federation is urgently convening an Extraordinary General Assembly for Friday 25 August, starting at 12 noon."In addition, and based on the latest events that took place during the award ceremony of the Women's World Cup won by the Spanish National Team last Sunday in Sydney, the Federation wishes to inform that the internal proceedings of the Federation regarding Integrity issues are open, as well as the rest of the applicable protocols."



There have been many calls for Rubiales to step down as a result, but Spanish news reports Wednesday said that will likely not happen as delegates were expected to rally behind him.



Hermoso said on social media post she "didn't like" the kiss before defending Rubiales in a statement issued later by saying they had a good relationship and that the incident was a "totally spontaneous mutual gesture" in celebration of the title.



