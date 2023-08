Zaynutdinov came to Istanbul for black-and-white club

The Kazakh footballer, who came to Istanbul to finalize transfer negotiations, was welcomed at Istanbul Airport by the vice president of the black-and-white club, Serhan Çetinsaya.

Among those welcoming Zaynutdinov were also Kazakh citizens residing in Türkiye.

At the airport, the Kazakh footballer signed jerseys for the fans.