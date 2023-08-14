TÜRKIYE A NATIONAL MENS BASKETBALL TEAM SECURED THE SEMI-FINALS

With the support of their fans, "12 Giant Men" made a strong start to the match, with Kenan Sipahi, Ömer Faruk Yurtseven, Alperen Şengün, and Şehmus Hazer contributing to the score.

Bulgaria responded with Pavlin Ivanov and Stoilov. The Turkish team led 14-8 by the 5th minute. Maintaining their effective offensive play, Türkiye ended the first quarter with a 15-point lead at 28-13.

In the second period, Türkiye received scoring contributions from Okben Ulubay, Sertaç Şanlı, Ercan Osmani, and Berk Uğurlu, and at the 18th minute, they achieved a 27-point lead (47-20). Sadık Emir Kabaca's basket from beyond the 3-point line in the 19th minute led to the first 30-point lead of the match (52-22), and this score was carried into halftime.

Starting the second half strongly, the Turkish team extended the lead to 34 points (59-25) in the 22nd minute with Furkan Korkmaz's 3-point basket. Leading 65-37 by the 25th minute, Türkiye maintained a 30-point gap and ended the third quarter ahead at 81-48.

Playing a comfortable match, Türkiye extended their lead to 38 points (91-53) with Sertaç's 3-point basket in the 35th minute. The Turkish team scored their 100th point in the 38th minute with Sertaç's contribution. In the same minute, Yiğitcan's move brought the lead to 39 points (102-63), and Türkiye eventually won the game with a score of 104-66.

After defeating Iceland, Türkiye also secured a spot in the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament by defeating Bulgaria. In the third and final match of Group C, Türkiye will face Ukraine on August 15, Tuesday. This match will determine the group leader and also the opponent for the semifinals.

In the Turkish National Team, all players saw playing time, and everyone contributed at least one 3-point basket. Furkan Korkmaz scored 14 points, Alperen Şengün 13, Ömer Faruk Yurtseven, Şehmus Hazer, and Sertaç Şanlı 11 each, while Okben Ulubay also reached double digits with 10 points.

For Bulgaria, Simeonov scored 20 points and Alipiev contributed 18.

CONGRATULATIONS FROM MINISTER BAK

Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, congratulated the national basketball team after the match.

Watching the game from the sidelines at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Minister Bak expressed great joy at the team's baskets. After the match, Bak individually congratulated the technical staff and players as they headed to the locker room.