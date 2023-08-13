News Sports Neymar receives offer from Al Hilal, want loan to Barcelona

Media reports indicate that Neymar, the forward for Paris Saint-Germain, has been presented with an offer from the Saudi club Al Hilal. During PSG's commencement of their Ligue 1 campaign, Neymar, along with Kylian Mbappe, was absent from the matchday squad as they played out a goalless draw against Lorient.

The Brazil forward was not involved as PSG began their Ligue 1 campaign with a goalless draw against Lorient, with Kylian Mbappe also not included in the matchday squad.



According to RMC Sport, PSG have already reached an agreement with Al Hilal on the transfer and that an announcement is "a matter of days."



The Sport newspaper, meanwhile, said that Neymar has asked to be loaned to former club Barcelona in order to sign with the Saudi club. According to the report, the forward believes that another season in Europe would still be important due to the Copa America in 2024.



Neymar hasn't played since February, when he suffered an ankle injury. In March, PSG fans gathered outside his house and chanted for him to leave the club.



He moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million (then $263 million). His current contract in Paris runs until 2027.



Neymar's father denied a possible departure of his son from PSG on Tuesday. "I can't confirm any news that doesn't exist," Neymar da Silva Santos told Brazilian sports website Premier League Brasil.











