Young talent Darvich joins Barcelona from Freiburg

DPA SPORTS
Published August 08,2023
Young talent Noah Darvich has concluded a transfer from Freiburg to Barcelona, both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old midfielder signed a contract until June 2026 with the Spanish club and will play for their reserve team in the third tier.

Barcelona paid Freiburg €2,5 million for the player, who now has a release clause of €1 billion.

"We have shown Noah, his family and his entourage an optimal sporting path and prospects at Freiburg from our point of view. Unfortunately, their decision went in a different direction," Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said.

"We hope that their expectations will be fulfilled at Barcelona," he added.

Darvich captained Germany to the title at the 2023 under-17 Euros in June.