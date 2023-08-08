Young talent Darvich joins Barcelona from Freiburg

Young talent Noah Darvich has concluded a transfer from Freiburg to Barcelona, both clubs said on Tuesday.



The 16-year-old midfielder signed a contract until June 2026 with the Spanish club and will play for their reserve team in the third tier.



Barcelona paid Freiburg €2,5 million for the player, who now has a release clause of €1 billion.



"We have shown Noah, his family and his entourage an optimal sporting path and prospects at Freiburg from our point of view. Unfortunately, their decision went in a different direction," Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said.



"We hope that their expectations will be fulfilled at Barcelona," he added.



Darvich captained Germany to the title at the 2023 under-17 Euros in June.



