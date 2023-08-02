Brazilian winger Lucas Moura returns to Sao Paulo after nearly 11 years

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura returned Wednesday to his boyhood club, Sao Paulo, after playing for almost 11 years in Europe.

Sao Paulo said Lucas, 30, inked a contract until the end of 2023.

He left the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur after his contract expired at the end of June.

Lucas played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham after leaving Brazil.

PSG signed him from Sao Paulo on Jan. 1, 2013, and he played there until 2018 where he won five French league titles and three French Cups.

Lucas then had a 5-year stint at Tottenham, here he scored 38 goals in 221 appearances for the London club.

He piled up 35 international caps for Brazil.














