BAYERN MUNICH CONFIRMS SADIO MANES DEPARTURE FOR SAUDI CLUB AL-NASSR

Sadio Mane is leaving FC Bayern after just one season to join Saudi club Al-Nassr, led by star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.



The long-awaited personnel decision was confirmed by both clubs on Tuesday evening.



Al-Nassr didn't give details of the contract but posted a video on social media of Mane wearing the club's jersey.



Mane, 31, told Sky TV a day earlier he was leaving Bayern, who had released him from club duties to engage in transfer talks. He already bid farewell to the Munich team while on their trip to Asia on Sunday.



Mane moved to Munich last summer from Liverpool on a contract until 2025 but had a difficult first season which included a long-term injury over which he missed the World Cup. He was also involved in a dressing room altercation with fellow forward Leroy Sane.



Mane made 38 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, scoring 12 goals.



"We want to thank Sadio Mané for the past season. It certainly wasn't an easy year for him, getting injured just before the World Cup and being unable to take part in it with Senegal, who he'd previously led to a first triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.



Bayern Munich had signed Mane for around €32 million ($35.1 million).



The transfer fee for Sane's move to Al-Nassr has been estimated at around €30 million.



Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said earlier on Tuesday that letting Mane go was the best solution for the Bundesliga champions and the Senegal star.



Mane is said to earn around €40 million per season at Al-Nassr who ignited a big influx of foreign players when they signed Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in December.



Many players and coaches have followed since, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Steven Gerrard.



Tuchel said he was a "surprised observer" of the situation and admitted he had "no real intelligent answer" what the huge Saudi transfer fees and salaries would mean for international football.



"It is a very new situation, similar to that when China started its league. There is a similar goldrush," Tuchel said.



