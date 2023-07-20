News Sports Neymar admits he thought about quitting Brazil after disappointing campaign at World Cup in Qatar

Brazilian football star Neymar has admitted that he considered retiring from the national team after a disappointing campaign at the World Cup in Qatar last year. "Honestly, I didn't want to come back after the World Cup," Neymar said. "But I changed my mind. Because I'm always hungry. It wasn't about the pain of being defeated, but seeing my family suffering a lot."

"Honestly, I didn't want to come back after the World Cup. But I changed my mind. Because I'm always hungry. It wasn't about the pain of being defeated, but seeing my family suffering a lot," he told Brazilian streamer Casimiro in an interview.



He said that after Brazil were eliminated by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals, he cried for "some five consecutive days.



"It hurts a lot, losing your dream of nowhere, the way it was. I would rather not have scored the goal, end the game 0-0 and then losing on penalties," Neymar said. He broke the deadlock in extra-time, but Croatia found the equalizer.



The forward said he "hopes" to continue playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming season and that so far he hasn't heard anything indicating something else.



"I have a contract with PSG. I'm feeling good, even though there isn't much love between fans and player. I'll be there, with or without love," Neymar said.



He hasn't played since February, when he suffered an ankle injury. In March, PSG fans gathered outside his house and chanted for him to leave the club.









