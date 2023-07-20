MÜLLER COULD MISS BAYERNS TRIP TO ASIA DUE TO HIP ISSUE

Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller had his return to team training delayed and could miss the upcoming pre-season trip to Asia due to a hip issue.



"It will be tight. We are currently considering whether it makes sense to do his recovery there or whether we have more resources and opportunities in Munich so that he can fully join team training after the Asia trip," coach Thomas Tuchel said at Bayern's training camp in Rottach-Egern, just outside of Munich.



Müller, 33, left the Rottach-Egern training camp earlier in the week to train individually. He had also suffered from hip problems ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar.



Bayern's Asian trip is from Monday until August 3 and includes friendly games in Tokyo and Singapore.



Striker Eric Maxim Choupo Moting is also a doubt for the trip due to knee issues.



"As with Thomas, the next few days will show whether it makes sense (to take him with the squad)," Tuchel said.



On Thursday, the final day of the training camp in Rottach-Egern, new signing Kim Min Jae participated in team training after completing compulsory military service in South Korea.



Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, continued his individual programme on a side pitch as he works on his comeback following a leg fracture. Defender Matthijs de Ligt is expected to join team training in the upcoming days after recovering from a calf injury.



Leroy Sane has meanwhile made a good impression and Tuchel said he expects much more from the Germany forward in the upcoming season, after he largely disappointed towards the end of the past campaign.



"There is definitely something to add. Leroy has all the possibilities, especially physically, to dominate the league and opponents. Ultimately, it's up to him," Tuchel said.



The remarks came a few days after Tuchel had also urged midfielder Leon Goretzka to improve.



Bayern start the season on August 12 facing RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, and open the Bundesliga campaign six days later with a game at Werder Bremen.



