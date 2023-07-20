News Sports Dortmund interested in Bayern midfielder Marcel Sabitzer

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The Bild newspaper reports that Dortmund would have to pay a transfer fee of around €15 million ($16.8 million) to convince the Austrian midfielder of a move to Signal Iduna Park.

He could potentially fill the gap left by Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid.



Dortmund didn't want to comment on the report.



Bayern signed Sabitzer from RB Leipzig in 2021 until 2025, but due to the competition for a position in midfielder, he was loaned to Manchester United.



The situation likely won't change this season, especially since Bayern signed Sabitzer's former Leipzig team-mate Konrad Laimer.



Previous reports said that Roma would be in talks with Bayern to sign the player on a loan.











