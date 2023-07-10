News Sports Tottenham reject second offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Tottenham Hotspur has turned down a second offer from Bayern Munich for their forward Harry Kane. Bayern reportedly made a second bid of €80 million ($87.7 million) plus additional bonus payments in their attempt to sign Kane, who is under contract with Spurs until 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a second offer from Bayern Munich for their forward Harry Kane, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Monday.



The player is expected to join the squad on Wednesday for the start of pre-season training.



Bayern have reportedly made a second offer of €80 million ($87.7 million) plus bonus payments to sign Kane, who has a contract with Spurs until 2024.



A first offer in the range of €70 million plus add-ons was reportedly rejected at the end of June. According to media reports, Tottenham want at least €100 million to let their top player and captain go.



The 11-time reigning German champions are looking for a new striker after their contracted forwards failed to fill the void following Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barcelona a year ago.



The Sport Bild weekly said last week that Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel visited Kane in London mid-May with the aim to convince him to join the Bundesliga champions in summer.









