Union Berlin closing in on signing of record transfer Szalai - report

According to reports, Union Berlin has reached an agreement for the transfer of defender Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce. If the deal goes through, Szalai would become the most expensive signing in the history of the Bundesliga club.

According to Kicker sports magazine, Union will pay around €14 million ($15.36 million) for the Hungarian player.



So far, their record transfers are forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Josip Juranovic. According to Transfermarkt, the German club paid €8.55 million for each player.



According to the Kicker report, Union are not the only club interested in Szalai, but the player prefers a move to the Bundesliga.











