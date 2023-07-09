Palestinian woman shot in alleged knife attack in Jerusalem

A Palestinian woman was shot and injured by Israeli forces in an alleged stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

The woman allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli security guard at a light rail station near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Palestinian woman was shot by the guard and lightly injured.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Sunday's knife attack came amid tension following an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, in which at least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 140 others injured earlier this week.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.