Türkiye hails 'successful elections' in Uzbekistan

Türkiye on Sunday welcomed the "successful conclusion" of early presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

Ankara welcomes "the successful conclusion of the early Presidential elections in Uzbekistan on 9 July 2023 in a peaceful and calm atmosphere," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We highly value the stability and welfare of Uzbekistan, with which we elevated our relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and wish that the outcome of the elections will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Uzbek people," the ministry added.

Voting ended Sunday at 8 p.m. local time (1500GMT) in the Central Asian country.

On April 30, Uzbek citizens voted on constitutional amendments that provide for the extension of the presidential term from the current five years to seven and also allow incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to be elected again after two consecutive terms.

Following the vote, Mirziyoyev announced early polls, which the Election Commission deciding to hold them on July 9.

Apart from Mirziyoyev, three other candidates are vying for the post of head of state.

They are the People's Democratic Party's Ulugbek Inoyatov, the Environmental Party's Abdushukur Khamzayev, and the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party's leader Robakhon Makhmudova, who also serves as the first deputy chairperson of the Supreme Court.



