Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has reached the third round at Wimbledon after he defeated Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.



He will now face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the fight for a spot in the last 16 on Saturday.



"Matteo has been one of the best grass-court players in the past years. It's the best surface for him, and the worst for me, even though I like it here. Let's see how it goes," Zverev said.