Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 6 of Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates cyclist Tadej Pogacar won Stage 6 of the Tour de France on Thursday.

The Slovenian, who completed the 145-kilometer (90-mile) stage between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque in 3 hours, 54 minutes and 27 seconds, beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma in his 15th victory of the 2023 season.

Vingegaard leads the general rankings with 26 hours, 10 minutes and 44 seconds, while Pogacar is 25 seconds behind and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team's Norwegian rider Tobias Halland Johannessen is 1 minute and 34 seconds behind the leader in third place.

The seventh stage of Tour de France, between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeaux, will be held on Friday.