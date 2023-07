Turkish youngster Arda Guler does not wish to stay at Istanbul club Fenerbahce, the side's president Ali Koç confirmed on Wednesday.

At the signing ceremony of new manager Ismail Kartal, Koç said in no uncertain terms that Guler would not continue his tenure at Fenerbahce in the upcoming season.

Guler, 18, produced six goals and claimed seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahçe, who came second in the Turkish Super Lig table.