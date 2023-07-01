Inter Milan sign France forward Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan signed France forward Marcus Thuram on Saturday, the Italian club announced.

"Marcus Thuram signs for Inter. The forward, who was born in 1997, joins the Nerazzurri following four seasons with Borussia Monchengladbach," it said in a statement.

Born in the northern Italian city of Parma, Thuram is the son of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram. Ex-France defender Lilian played for Parma and Juventus while in Italy.

Inter did not disclose any other details on the new contract.

Marcus was a Borussia Monchengladbach forward since 2019, scoring 44 goals in 134 appearances for the German team.

He is a World Cup silver medalist with France as Les Bleus, including Marcus, lost on penalties to Argentina in Qatar 2022.



