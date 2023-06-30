Atletico Madrid fans decided to revert the club to their old logo

With the votes of Spain's Atletico Madrid Club members, it has decided to revert to its old logo by removing the club logo that it has been using for the last 6 years, starting from the 2024-2025 season.

After criticism from fan groups, Atletico Madrid Club went to a referendum to keep the club logo it has been using since 2017 or to revert to the old one.

The Spanish club, which made a statement after the voting between 28-30 June, which was opened to the participation of club members, announced that 88.68 percent of the votes that came out of the ballot box at the end of the referendum, in which 56 percent of the members participated, preferred the old logo.

From 1 July 2024, Atletico Madrid will use the old logo from 1947-2017 on all jerseys and club symbols.

Atletico had replaced the strawberry-eating bear figure, which is the symbol of the city of Madrid, which it used in its logo, in 2017, with the management's decision on the grounds that it was an innovation.