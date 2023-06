Devastating effect of February earthquakes seen in satellite images

After the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş that occurred on February 6, efforts are being made to heal the wounds in the region. Satellite images taken in January, February and April were reflecting the impact of the disaster that took thousands of lives off the map.

