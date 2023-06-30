A DEBT OF 90 MILLION AND THE ENTIRE SQUAD ON THE MARKET: THE CRITICAL SITUATION OF SEVILLA THAT HIDES MONCHIS GOODBYE

A debt of 90 million and the entire squad on the market: the critical situation of Sevilla that hides Monchi's goodbye

Sevilla Fútbol Club is not having a good time. Despite having recently won their seventh UEFA Europa League, the Seville club has important open fronts and, furthermore, they have lost one of the key figures in their success: Monchi, already a former sports director.

Behind that European title and qualifying for the Champions League hides a somewhat bleak present and future for Sevilla. As reported on Radio Marca, the club has a debt of 90 million, which the president, Pepe Castro, communicated this Thursday to the sports management.

To smooth the situation, it has declared the entire first team squad as transferable, as it needs to undertake more than two important sales to, in addition to alleviating the debt, plan a season at the level of a club that competes in Europe.

This news has been unexpected for Victor Orta, the new sports director, and the rest of the team, according to the aforementioned media. And precisely this could be the reason why Monchi once again said goodbye to the Sevilla entity.

It is also rumored that the board of directors have already called many European clubs, such as Manchester United, to offer them important players such as Ocampos, Bono or En-Nesyri.